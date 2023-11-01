Aware Inc (AWRE) Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Soars by 112% to $6.4 Million

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $1.1 million, a significant improvement from the previous year

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Aware Inc (AWRE) reported a 112% increase in total revenue for Q3 2023, reaching $6.4 million compared to $3.0 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company generated $2.5 million in operating cash flow in Q3 2023, marking the highest quarterly level since Q4 2018.
  • Aware Inc (AWRE) repurchased 81,083 common shares of stock at a weighted average price of $1.52 per share as part of the company’s previously announced share buyback program.
  • The company secured a $3.4 million contract with the U.S. government, which could potentially value the total contract at $5.1 million with five-years of annual maintenance options.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Aware Inc (AWRE, Financial), a global biometric platform company, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in total revenue, reaching $6.4 million, a 112% increase from the $3.0 million reported in the third quarter of 2022. This growth was primarily due to an increase in software licenses revenue.

Financial Highlights

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total revenue increased by 16% to $13.9 million, compared to $11.9 million in the same period last year. Operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $2.5 million, compared to cash usage of $2.0 million in the same year-ago period.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $1.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. This is a significant improvement from the net loss of $2.7 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. The company's strong balance sheet shows $27.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Operational Highlights

Aware Inc (AWRE, Financial) secured a $3.4 million contract with the U.S. government, which includes five-years of annual maintenance options that could value the total contract at $5.1 million. The company also launched a formal partner program to increase revenue streams by leveraging Aware’s biometric solutions. Furthermore, Aware Inc (AWRE) enhanced its AwareID® platform with facial identification capabilities, superior backend support, and optimized user experience.

Management Commentary

Robert Eckel, Aware’s Chief Executive Officer and President, commented on the company's performance. He said,

Our strong third quarter performance reflects our continued efforts to increase ARR and drive sustainable future growth. This quarter we secured several deals that we expect to meaningfully contribute to our recurring revenue, including a multi-year contract with a large agency of the U.S. federal government."

Eckel also highlighted the company's confidence in achieving its financial goals, stating,

With a reinforced partner-centric sales strategy, positive customer renewal rate, success with expansion of existing customers and high-fidelity pipeline of promising opportunities, we continue our confidence that we can achieve or exceed our financial goals to grow total revenue and ARR by 15% in 2023 and to exit the year with neutral cashflow."

Future Outlook

Based on the results for the first nine months of 2023, and line of sight into the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, the Company reiterates its full-year guidance for total revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 15% and to exit the year with neutral operating cash flow.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aware Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.