Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Reports 20% Increase in Net Income for Q3 2023

Despite a decrease in wholesale sales, the company's retail segment and operating income show promising growth

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) reports a 20% increase in net income for Q3 2023
  • Wholesale segment sales decreased by 17.4%, while retail segment sales increased by 4.7%
  • Operating income increased by 22.8% to $14.3 million
  • Total debt at the end of Q3 2023 was down by 24.9% compared to the same period in 2022
Article's Main Image

Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 1, 2023. Despite a decrease in wholesale sales, the company's retail segment and operating income showed promising growth.

Financial Performance Overview

Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY, Financial) reported a 14.8% decrease in net sales to $125.6 million compared to $147.5 million in Q3 2022. However, the company's retail segment sales increased by 4.7% to $24.5 million compared to $23.4 million for the same period last year. Despite the decrease in wholesale segment sales by 17.4% to $99.7 million, the company's operating income increased by 22.8% to $14.3 million.

Jason Brooks, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the company's performance, stating,

Our quarterly performance saw meaningful improvement on a sequential basis as demand for our product improved, resulting in further reduced channel inventory levels and an acceleration in at-once orders from many of our key wholesale partners."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The company's total debt at the end of Q3 2023 was down by 24.9% compared to the same period in 2022. Inventories decreased by 26.5% year-over-year. Cash and cash equivalents were $4.2 million at the end of Q3 2023, compared to $7.3 million on the same date a year ago.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenging market conditions, Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY, Financial) remains confident about its financial position. The company believes it is well-positioned to improve on recent trends in the fourth quarter and begin 2024 with an improved balance sheet and good momentum across its business.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rocky Brands Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.