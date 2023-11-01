Enact Holdings Inc (ACT) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income of $164 Million

Record Primary Insurance-in-Force of $262 billion, an 8% increase from Q3 2022

Summary
  • Enact Holdings Inc (ACT) reported GAAP Net Income of $164 million, or $1.02 per diluted share.
  • Record Primary Insurance-in-Force of $262 billion, an 8% increase from third quarter 2022.
  • Return on Equity of 14.9% and Adjusted Operating Return on Equity of 14.9%.
  • Announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share and special cash dividend of $0.71 per common share.
On November 1, 2023, Enact Holdings Inc (ACT, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a GAAP Net Income of $164 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, and an Adjusted Operating Income of $164 million, or $1.02 per diluted share. The company's Return on Equity stood at 14.9% and the Adjusted Operating Return on Equity was also 14.9%.

Financial Performance

Enact Holdings Inc (ACT, Financial) reported a record Primary Insurance-in-Force of $262 billion, marking an 8% increase from the third quarter of 2022. The PMIERs Sufficiency was 162% or $2,017 million. The Book Value Per Share was $27.86 and the Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI was $30.36.

Dividends and Share Repurchase

The company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share and a special cash dividend of $0.71 per common share. During the quarter, repurchases under the share repurchase program totaled $6 million. Year to date through October 2023, the company has made $78 million in repurchases authorized under the existing share repurchase programs.

Key Financial Highlights

Net income for the third quarter was $164 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared with $168 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $191 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income was $164 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared with $178 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $191 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Operating Highlights

New insurance written (NIW) was $14 billion, down 5% from $15 billion in the second quarter of 2023 and down 4% from the prior year primarily driven by lower mortgage originations. Primary Insurance-In-Force was a record $262 billion, up 2% from $258 billion in the second quarter of 2023 and up 8% from $242 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

Looking Forward

Enact Holdings Inc (ACT, Financial) remains committed to returning $300 million to shareholders by year-end. The company's financial results, the third quarter 2023 financial supplement, and earnings presentation are now posted on the Company’s website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Enact Holdings Inc for further details.

