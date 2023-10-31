On October 31, 2023, Director DEVINE MICHAEL F III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares and purchased none.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company's portfolio of brands includes UGG, Koolaburra, HOKA ONE ONE, Teva, and Sanuk.

DEVINE MICHAEL F III is a key figure in the Deckers Outdoor Corp, serving as a Director. His recent sell-off of shares could be indicative of his perspective on the company's future performance.

The insider transaction history for Deckers Outdoor Corp shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 18 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could be a signal that insiders are not confident about the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were trading for $587 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $15.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 25.64, which is higher than the industry median of 17.38 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $587 and a GuruFocus Value of $493.65, Deckers Outdoor Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by DEVINE MICHAEL F III could be a signal for investors to reassess their positions in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The company's stock appears to be modestly overvalued, and the insider's sell-off could be indicative of a lack of confidence in the company's future performance.

