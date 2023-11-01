Bill Ackman Boosts Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

On November 1, 2023, renowned investor Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) made a significant addition to his portfolio by acquiring 95,049 shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Ackman add 95,049 shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc to his portfolio at a trade price of $66.6 per share. This move resulted in a 0.54% change in shares and had a 0.06% impact on the guru's portfolio. Following this transaction, Ackman now holds a total of 17,681,285 shares in the company, representing 10.88% of his portfolio and 35.29% of the company's total shares.

Profile of the Guru: Bill Ackman Trades, Portfolio)

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), the co-investment manager for hedge-fund group Gotham Partners LP, established Pershing Square in November 2003 with $54 million raised from three investors. Ackman is an activist investor who purchases the common stocks of public companies and advocates for changes to realize the companies' values. He buys stocks trading at a discount and sells when the companies reach their appraised value. Ackman's portfolio consists of 8 stocks, with a total equity of $10.82 billion. His top holdings include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG, Financial), Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH, Financial), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT, Financial), Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial), and Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR, Financial). His investments are primarily in the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.

Overview of the Traded Stock: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, a US-based company, owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the country. The company's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, making it one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. The company operates through several segments, including Master Planned Communities (MPC), Operating Assets, Seaport, Strategic Developments, and Corporate revenues. As of November 2, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a stock price of $68.04. The company's PE percentage stands at 28.23, indicating that it is profitable. According to GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $76.15 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.89.

Performance and Ranking of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO in 2010, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has seen a price change of 119.48%. However, the year-to-date price change ratio stands at -10.66%. The stock has a GF Score of 75/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 3/10, while its Profitability Rank is 6/10. The Growth Rank stands at 5/10, and the GF Value Rank is 6/10. The stock's Momentum Rank is 10/10, indicating strong momentum. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 0.74. The company's interest coverage is 2.19.

Other Gurus Holding the Traded Stock

Other notable gurus who hold shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Donald Smith & Co, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a significant move that increases his stake in the company. This transaction not only impacts his portfolio but also potentially influences the stock's performance. As value investors, it is crucial to keep an eye on such transactions and understand their potential implications.

