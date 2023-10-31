Insider Sell: Capital One Financial Corp Chairman and CEO Richard Fairbank Sells 7,782 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Richard Fairbank, Chairman and CEO of Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial), sold 7,782 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 182,877 shares sold and no shares purchased.

1719988188845502464.png

Richard Fairbank is a prominent figure in the financial industry, having co-founded Capital One Financial Corp in 1988. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest banks in the United States by assets. Capital One Financial Corp is a diversified banking company that offers a broad array of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within Capital One Financial Corp. Over the past year, there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could be indicative of the insider's sentiment towards the company's current valuation and future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Capital One Financial Corp were trading for $99.75 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $38.2 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.53, which is lower than both the industry median of 11.7 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1719988209305317376.png

According to GuruFocus Value, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider's recent sell-off, the stock's current valuation suggests that it could be an attractive investment opportunity. However, potential investors should also consider the insider's trading activity and the broader trend of insider sells within the company when making their investment decisions.

As always, it's important to conduct thorough research and consider a variety of factors before making any investment decisions. Insider trading activity can provide valuable insights, but it's just one piece of the puzzle.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.