Citigroup Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Comprehensive Look at Citigroup Inc's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Citigroup Inc(C, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.53 per share, payable on 2023-11-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-03. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Citigroup Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Citigroup Inc Do?

Citigroup is a global financial-services company operating in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into two primary segments: the institutional clients group and the personal banking and wealth-management group. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

A Glimpse at Citigroup Inc's Dividend History

Citigroup Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Citigroup Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2011. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 12 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Citigroup Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Citigroup Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.19% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.24%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Citigroup Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 2.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 14.30% per year. And over the past decade, Citigroup Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 62.60%.

Based on Citigroup Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Citigroup Inc stock as of today is approximately 10.13%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Citigroup Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.33.

Citigroup Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Citigroup Inc's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Citigroup Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Citigroup Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Citigroup Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 5.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 57.26% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Citigroup Inc's earnings increased by approximately -4.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 84.03% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.40%, underperforms approximately 56.99% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Citigroup Inc's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, reasonable payout ratio, and fair profitability make it an attractive option for value investors seeking steady income. However, its growth metrics indicate that there may be challenges ahead in sustaining its dividend performance. Therefore, investors should keep an eye on Citigroup Inc's future earnings and revenue growth to ensure the sustainability of its dividends.

