Baker Hughes Co's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Baker Hughes Co

Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.2 per share, payable on 2023-11-17, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-03. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, it's essential to delve into the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using GuruFocus data, we will examine Baker Hughes Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Baker Hughes Co Do?

Baker Hughes Co is a worldwide leader in oilfield services and oilfield equipment, boasting robust presences in the artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets. It has modest exposure to offshore oil and gas production. The other half of its business focuses on industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management. It has high exposure to the liquid natural gas market and broader industrials end markets.

A Glimpse at Baker Hughes Co's Dividend History

Baker Hughes Co has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 2017, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The chart below shows the annual Dividends Per Share, which helps in tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Baker Hughes Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Baker Hughes Co has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.25% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.33%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Baker Hughes Co's annual dividend growth rate was 0.50%. When extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 11.10% per year. Based on Baker Hughes Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Baker Hughes Co stock as of today is approximately 3.81%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Baker Hughes Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.46.

Baker Hughes Co's profitability rank, which offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers, is 5 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30. This suggests fair profitability. Over the past 10 years, the company has reported net profit in 3 of those years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Baker Hughes Co's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. Baker Hughes Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. However, Baker Hughes Co's revenue has increased by approximately -20.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 90.03% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While Baker Hughes Co boasts a consistent dividend payment history and a promising dividend yield, its growth rate and revenue model raise questions about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors must weigh these factors when considering the company's future dividend prospects. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.