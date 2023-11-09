Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Sales and Net Income Decline

Company announces planned expansion and repurchase of shares amidst challenging macroeconomic environment

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) reports Q3 2023 sales of $173.3 million, a decrease from $232.5 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $16.6 million, compared to $21.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is $67.9 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.3%.
  • The company announces a planned expansion of silica catalyst production capacity and repurchased 541,494 shares at an average price of $9.85.
Article's Main Image

Ecovyst Inc (ECVT, Financial), a leading global provider of specialty catalysts and services, released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 2, 2023. The company reported a decrease in sales and net income compared to the same period last year, reflecting the impact of lower sulfur costs and decreased sales volume. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the company announced a planned expansion of silica catalyst production capacity and repurchased shares.

Financial Performance

Ecovyst Inc (ECVT, Financial) reported Q3 2023 sales of $173.3 million, a decrease from $232.5 million in Q3 2022. The decrease reflects the pricing pass-through impact of lower sulfur costs of approximately $39 million, with the remainder associated with the decreased sales volume related to lower end use demand and destocking in nylon intermediates for virgin sulfuric acid and polyethylene for silica catalysts.

Net income for the quarter was $16.6 million, compared to $21.3 million in the year-ago quarter, with a net income margin of 9.6% and diluted net income per share of $0.14. Adjusted net income was $22.2 million, with Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.19. Adjusted EBITDA was $67.9 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.3%.

Company Announcements

Ecovyst Inc (ECVT, Financial) announced a planned expansion of silica catalyst production capacity in its Kansas City, KS facility, supported by additional long-term customer commitments. The company also repurchased 541,494 shares at an average price of $9.85, for a total cost of $5.3 million.

CEO Commentary

Ecovyst’s Chief Executive Officer, Kurt J. Bitting, commented on the results, stating,

Given the challenging and evolving macroeconomic environment, we are pleased with Ecovyst’s results for the third quarter of 2023 as they reflect positive pricing and stable demand fundamentals across the majority of our end uses."

Outlook

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, Ecovyst Inc (ECVT, Financial) expects strong sales of hydrocracking catalysts to continue in the fourth quarter. However, the company anticipates weaker demand fundamentals for nylon and polyethylene end uses to continue for the balance of 2023. The company now expects full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA to be at the low end of its previous guidance range, at approximately $260 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ecovyst Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.