Ecovyst Inc (ECVT, Financial), a leading global provider of specialty catalysts and services, released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 2, 2023. The company reported a decrease in sales and net income compared to the same period last year, reflecting the impact of lower sulfur costs and decreased sales volume. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the company announced a planned expansion of silica catalyst production capacity and repurchased shares.

Financial Performance

Ecovyst Inc (ECVT, Financial) reported Q3 2023 sales of $173.3 million, a decrease from $232.5 million in Q3 2022. The decrease reflects the pricing pass-through impact of lower sulfur costs of approximately $39 million, with the remainder associated with the decreased sales volume related to lower end use demand and destocking in nylon intermediates for virgin sulfuric acid and polyethylene for silica catalysts.

Net income for the quarter was $16.6 million, compared to $21.3 million in the year-ago quarter, with a net income margin of 9.6% and diluted net income per share of $0.14. Adjusted net income was $22.2 million, with Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.19. Adjusted EBITDA was $67.9 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.3%.

Company Announcements

Ecovyst Inc (ECVT, Financial) announced a planned expansion of silica catalyst production capacity in its Kansas City, KS facility, supported by additional long-term customer commitments. The company also repurchased 541,494 shares at an average price of $9.85, for a total cost of $5.3 million.

CEO Commentary

Ecovyst’s Chief Executive Officer, Kurt J. Bitting, commented on the results, stating,

Given the challenging and evolving macroeconomic environment, we are pleased with Ecovyst’s results for the third quarter of 2023 as they reflect positive pricing and stable demand fundamentals across the majority of our end uses."

Outlook

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, Ecovyst Inc (ECVT, Financial) expects strong sales of hydrocracking catalysts to continue in the fourth quarter. However, the company anticipates weaker demand fundamentals for nylon and polyethylene end uses to continue for the balance of 2023. The company now expects full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA to be at the low end of its previous guidance range, at approximately $260 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ecovyst Inc for further details.