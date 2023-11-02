The Cigna Group (CI) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Raises Full Year Outlook

Strong performance across diversified portfolio drives growth in revenue and earnings

Summary
  • The Cigna Group (CI) reported Q3 2023 net income of $1.4 billion, down from $2.8 billion in Q3 2022 due to an after-tax gain from the Chubb Transaction.
  • Adjusted income from operations for Q3 2023 was $2.0 billion, up from $1.9 billion in Q3 2022.
  • Total revenues for Q3 2023 were $49.048 billion, up from $45.281 billion in Q3 2022.
  • The Cigna Group (CI) raised its full-year 2023 outlook for adjusted revenues to at least $192.0 billion and consolidated adjusted income from operations to at least $7.36 billion.
Article's Main Image

Released on November 2, 2023, The Cigna Group (CI, Financial) announced strong third-quarter results, reflecting revenue and earnings growth across its diversified portfolio of businesses. The company's net income for Q3 2023 was $1.4 billion, or $4.74 per share, compared to $2.8 billion, or $8.97 per share, for Q3 2022. The decrease in net income was due to an after-tax gain of $1.4 billion from the Chubb Transaction in the previous year.

Financial Highlights

The Cigna Group's adjusted income from operations for Q3 2023 was $2.0 billion, or $6.77 per share, compared to $1.9 billion, or $6.05 per share, for Q3 2022. This increase reflects strong contributions from both Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare.

Total revenues for Q3 2023 were $49.048 billion, up from $45.281 billion in Q3 2022. Adjusted revenues for the same period were $49.078 billion, up from $45.361 billion in Q3 2022.

Customer Relationships

The Cigna Group reported a total of 98.325 million pharmacy customers, 19.607 million medical customers, and 164.169 million total customer relationships as of September 30, 2023.

Segment Results

The Evernorth Health Services segment reported adjusted revenues of $38.596 billion and pre-tax adjusted income from operations of $1.716 billion for Q3 2023. The Cigna Healthcare segment reported adjusted revenues of $12.768 billion and pre-tax adjusted income from operations of $1.222 billion for the same period.

2023 Outlook

The Cigna Group raised its full-year 2023 outlook for adjusted revenues to at least $192.0 billion, up from the previous projection. The company's outlook for full-year 2023 consolidated adjusted income from operations is at least $7.36 billion, or at least $24.75 per share. This outlook includes the impact of expected future share repurchases and anticipated 2023 dividends.

For more detailed financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of The Cigna Group's website at https://investors.thecignagroup.com/overview/default.aspx.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Cigna Group for further details.

