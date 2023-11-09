Entegris Inc (ENTG) Reports 11% Decrease in Q3 Revenue

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Stands at $0.68

Summary
  • Entegris Inc (ENTG) reported a decrease of 11% in third-quarter revenue from the prior year, standing at $888 million.
  • The company's third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $0.22, while non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.68.
  • Entegris Inc (ENTG) reported a GAAP net income of $33.2 million for the third quarter.
  • The company expects sales of $770 million to $790 million for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Entegris Inc (ENTG, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The company reported a decrease of 11% in third-quarter sales from the same quarter last year, standing at $888.2 million. The GAAP net income for the third quarter was $33.2 million, or $0.22 income per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income was $103.6 million for the third quarter, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.68.

Financial Performance

Entegris Inc (ENTG, Financial) reported an operating income of $117,061 for the third quarter of 2023, a significant increase from the $14,889 reported in the same period last year. The operating margin as a percentage of net sales was 13.2%, a significant increase from the 1.5% reported in the third quarter of 2022. The company's non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the third quarter was $195,715, with a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin as a percentage of net sales of 22.0%.

Company's Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, the company expects sales of $770 million to $790 million, GAAP net income of $37 million to $45 million, and diluted earnings per common share between $0.25 and $0.30. On a non-GAAP basis, the company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.55 to $0.60, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $83 million to $91 million.

CEO's Commentary

“The Entegris team delivered another quarter of solid results and execution, in what remains a challenging industry environment. Our revenue was down 1 percent sequentially, in line with expectations, and we continued to enjoy growth in product lines that are of increasing importance to our customers.” - Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and chief executive officer.

Financial Tables

The company's GAAP net income for the third quarter was $33.2 million, a significant increase from the net loss of $73.7 million reported in the same period last year. The diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter was $0.22, a significant increase from the loss per common share of $0.50 reported in the third quarter of 2022.

The company's non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $103.6 million, a decrease from the $127.8 million reported in the same period last year. The diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share for the third quarter was $0.68, a decrease from the $0.85 reported in the third quarter of 2022.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Entegris Inc for further details.

