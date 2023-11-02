SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Company Continues to Advance its Oncology Pipeline with Key Milestones on the Horizon

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) reported a net loss of $79.4 million for Q3 2023, compared to a net loss of $72.4 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Research and Development (R&D) expenses increased to $37.5 million in Q3 2023, up from $36.1 million in Q3 2022.
  • General and Administrative (G&A) expenses rose to $46.5 million in Q3 2023, compared to $35.7 million in the same period of 2022.
  • As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities amounting to $422.4 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023.

Company Performance and Challenges

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX, Financial) reported a net loss of $79.4 million, or $1.27 per share, for the third quarter of 2023. This compares to a net loss of $72.4 million, or $1.37 per share, for the comparable period of 2022. The increase in net loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses.

Financial Achievements

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $422.4 million as of September 30, 2023. This robust financial position provides the company with the necessary resources to continue advancing its clinical programs and operational activities.

Income Statement Highlights

Research and Development (R&D) expenses for the third quarter were $37.5 million, compared to $36.1 million for the comparable period of 2022. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in internal costs driven by the growth in employee costs associated with increases in the number of personnel, including an increase in stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by a decrease in external costs related to drug manufacturing, clinical trials, and other research.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses were $46.5 million for the third quarter, compared to $35.7 million for the comparable period of 2022. The increase in G&A expenses was largely attributable to commercial readiness activities to support the U.S. launch of nirogacestat, if approved, for the treatment of adults with desmoid tumors.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2023, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX, Financial) had total assets of $467.7 million, total liabilities of $72.8 million, and total stockholders equity of $394.9 million. The company's working capital, defined as current assets less current liabilities, was $382.1 million.

Company's Future Outlook

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX, Financial) continues to advance its oncology pipeline with key milestones on the horizon. The company is on track to report topline data from the Phase 2b ReNeu trial of mirdametinib in patients with NF1-PN in the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for the New Drug Application (NDA) for nirogacestat for the treatment of adults with desmoid tumors is set for November 27, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.