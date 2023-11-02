Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Reports 16% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Net income sees significant increase, reaching $188 million

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) reports Q3 2023 revenue of $1.66 billion, up 16% year over year.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $188 million, a significant increase from $80 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company repurchased $25 million of common stock and redeemed $200 million of debt in Q3 2023.
  • Full year 2023 guidance has been increased, with preliminary revenue growth guidance for 2024 set at approximately 7%.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 earnings report. The company reported a 16% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $1.66 billion. This growth was primarily driven by a 23% increase in the commercial aerospace market. Net income for the quarter stood at $188 million, a significant increase from $80 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Highlights

The company's net income excluding special items was $192 million, up from $152 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was $382 million, marking an 18% year-over-year increase. The company generated $191 million cash from operations and $132 million of free cash flow. The cash balance at the end of the quarter was $425 million, including impacts of debt redemption, common stock repurchases, and a $0.04 per share dividend on common stock.

Debt Redemption and Share Repurchases

In Q3 2023, Howmet Aerospace redeemed $200 million of its 5.125% Notes due October 2024, reducing the annualized interest expense by approximately $10 million. The company also repurchased $25 million of common stock at an average price of $49.32 per share, retiring approximately 0.5 million shares. As of October 31, 2023, the total share repurchase authorization available was $797 million.

Segment Performance

Howmet Aerospace's Engine Products segment reported a 17% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $798 million. The Fastening Systems segment saw a 20% increase in revenue, reaching $348 million. The Engineered Structures segment reported an 18% increase in revenue, reaching $227 million. The Forged Wheels segment reported a 7% increase in revenue, reaching $285 million.

Outlook

Howmet Aerospace's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Plant, expressed a positive outlook for the company, citing robust demand for new, more fuel-efficient aircraft and increased spares demand. The company has raised its full year 2023 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share. Preliminary revenue growth guidance for 2024 is set at approximately 7%.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Howmet Aerospace Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.