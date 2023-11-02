Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Reports 7% Revenue Growth and 13% Increase in Net Income in Q3 2023

Company Delivers 8% Operational Growth in Revenue and 13% Operational Growth in Adjusted Net Income

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Zoetis Inc (ZTS) reports Q3 2023 revenue of $2.2 billion, a 7% increase compared to Q3 2022.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $596 million, a 13% increase on a reported basis.
  • Adjusted net income for Q3 2023 was $629 million, an 11% increase on a reported basis.
  • Company updates full year 2023 revenue guidance range to $8.475 - $8.550 billion due to the impact of foreign exchange rates.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Zoetis Inc (ZTS, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a revenue of $2.2 billion, marking a 7% increase compared to the third quarter of 2022. On an operational basis, the revenue for Q3 2023 increased by 8%, excluding the impact of foreign currency. The net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $596 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, an increase of 13% and 14%, respectively, on a reported basis.

Financial Highlights

Zoetis Inc (ZTS, Financial) reported an adjusted net income of $629 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. This represents an increase of 11% and 12%, respectively, on a reported basis, and an increase of 13% and 15%, respectively, on an operational basis. The adjusted net income for Q3 2023 excludes the net impact of $33 million for purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs, and certain significant items.

Executive Commentary

Today we reported strong third quarter results of 8% operational growth in revenue and 13% operational growth in adjusted net income, based on our diverse portfolio across markets and species," said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis.

Quarterly Highlights

In the third quarter of 2023, revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.174 billion, an increase of 8% compared with the third quarter of 2022. The International segment reported a revenue of $956 million, reflecting an increase of 8% on both a reported and operational basis, compared with the third quarter of 2022.

Investments in Growth

Zoetis continues to grow key product franchises through additional claim extensions in major markets. In the third quarter, Simparica Trio, the company’s triple combination oral parasiticide for dogs, received approval in Australia and Canada for claims related to efficacy against sarcoptic and demodectic manges.

Financial Guidance

Zoetis is updating its full year reported 2023 guidance due to foreign exchange rates. The company now expects revenue to be between $8.475 billion to $8.550 billion, with operational growth in the range of 6.5% to 7.5%.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zoetis Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.