Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Reports Third Quarter Results with Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Net Income of $91 million, Total Revenue of $1.4 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of $500 million

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) reported a net income of $91 million for the third quarter of 2023.
  • The company achieved record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with total revenue reaching $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA amounting to $500 million.
  • Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) also announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Regency Technologies to expand its Asset Lifecycle Management business.
  • The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share for the fourth quarter.
Article's Main Image

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on November 2, 2023. The company reported a net income of $91 million, achieving record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) also announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Regency Technologies to expand its Asset Lifecycle Management business.

Financial Performance Highlights

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial) reported total revenues of $1.4 billion for the third quarter, an increase of 7.9% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The company's net income for the third quarter was $91.4 million, compared with $192.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $500.0 million, an increase of 6.5% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Key Financial Tables

The company's storage rental revenue increased by 13% to $859 million, while service revenue saw a slight increase of 1% to $530 million. The total revenue for the year to date was $4,061 million, a 6% increase from the previous year. The net income, however, saw a decrease of 53% to $91 million for the third quarter and a decrease of 64% to $158 million for the year to date.

Company's Performance Analysis

Despite the decrease in net income, Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial) demonstrated strong performance in terms of revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company's strategy of cross-selling its products and services has resulted in strong growth, reflecting the drive and dedication of its team. The acquisition of Regency Technologies is expected to add operational scale and deepen the company's capabilities in Asset Lifecycle Management.

Dividend and Guidance

Iron Mountain's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share for the fourth quarter, payable on January 4, 2024, for shareholders of record on December 15, 2023. The company also affirmed its full year 2023 guidance, with total revenue expected to be around $5,500 - $5,600 million, adjusted EBITDA around $1,940 - $1,975 million, and AFFO around $1,150 - $1,175 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Iron Mountain Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.