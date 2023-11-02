The Wendy's Co (WEN) Reports 3.4% Increase in Total Revenues for Q3 2023

Net Income Rises by 14.9% and Digital Sales Grow by 30%

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • The Wendy's Co (WEN) reports a 3.4% increase in total revenues for Q3 2023, reaching $550.6 million.
  • Net income for the same period rose by 14.9% to $58.0 million.
  • Global same-restaurant sales accelerated and digital sales grew by 30% compared to the previous year.
  • The company opened 152 new restaurants globally in 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, The Wendy's Co (WEN, Financial) released its unaudited results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2023. The company reported significant progress across its strategic growth pillars, with a notable acceleration in global same-restaurant sales and a 30% growth in digital sales compared to the prior year.

Operational Highlights

According to the report, systemwide sales growth for Q3 2023 was 4.8% globally, 3.6% in the U.S., and 13.6% internationally. Same-restaurant sales growth was 2.8% globally, 2.2% in the U.S., and 7.8% internationally. The company also reported the opening of 72 new restaurants globally in Q3 2023, bringing the total number of new restaurants opened in 2023 to 152.

Financial Highlights

The Wendy's Co (WEN, Financial) reported total revenues of $550.6 million for Q3 2023, marking a 3.4% increase from Q3 2022. Adjusted revenues for the same period were $441.6 million, a 2.9% increase. The company's net income rose by 14.9% to $58.0 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.5% to $139.2 million. The company's reported diluted earnings per share for Q3 2023 were $0.28, a 16.7% increase from Q3 2022.

Company's Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor commented on the results, stating,

We continued to make meaningful progress across our strategic growth pillars during the third quarter. Global same-restaurant sales accelerated on a 2-year basis and digital sales grew 30% versus the prior year, driving another quarter of Company-operated restaurant margin expansion. Additionally, we have now opened 152 new restaurants across the globe this year and further solidified our development pipeline through significant new agreements in key growth markets. This success drives best in class franchisee satisfaction and alignment. We remain relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful global growth, supported by compelling restaurant economic model improvement and acceleration across our strategic pillars."

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023. The company also repurchased 2.7 million shares for $56.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Wendy's Co for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.