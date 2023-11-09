Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Reports 20.5% Increase in Q4 Sales and 16.7% Full Year Sales Growth

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Diluted EPS of $11.95 and Adjusted EPS of $12.12; Up 50% and 28% Year Over Year, Respectively

39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) reported a 20.5% increase in Q4 sales and a 16.7% increase in full year sales.
  • Full year fiscal 2023 diluted EPS was $11.95 and adjusted EPS was $12.12, marking a 50% and 28% increase year over year, respectively.
  • Full year fiscal 2023 cash provided by operating activities was $1.4 billion and free cash flow was $1.2 billion, up 67% and 78% year over year, respectively.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) introduced fiscal 2024 guidance, projecting reported sales growth of 0.5% - 6.5% and organic sales growth of (2.0)% - 4.0%.
Article's Main Image

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial) released its earnings report for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023 on November 2, 2023. The company reported a 20.5% increase in Q4 sales and a 16.7% increase in full year sales. Full year fiscal 2023 diluted EPS was $11.95 and adjusted EPS was $12.12, marking a 50% and 28% increase year over year, respectively.

Financial Performance

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial) reported Q4 sales of $2,563 million, up 20.5% compared to $2,126 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Organic sales increased 17.7%, currency translation increased sales by 1.4%, and acquisitions increased sales by 1.4%. The company's net income attributable to Rockwell Automation was $303 million or $2.61 per share, compared to $338.9 million or $2.91 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Full Year Financial Results

For the full fiscal year 2023, sales were $9,058 million, up 16.7% from $7,760 million in fiscal 2022. Organic sales increased 16.9%, currency translation decreased sales by 1.4%, and acquisitions increased sales by 1.2%. Net income attributable to Rockwell Automation was $1,387 million or $11.95 per share, compared to $932 million or $7.97 per share in fiscal 2022.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

For fiscal 2024, Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial) projects reported sales growth of 0.5% - 6.5% and organic sales growth of (2.0)% - 4.0%. The company expects diluted EPS to range from $11.49 - $12.99 and adjusted EPS to range from $12.00 - $13.50.

CEO Commentary

Our strong execution and continued improvement in lead times helped us deliver over 20% year-over-year growth in both sales and earnings this quarter, with double-digit sales growth in all regions and business segments. Rockwell’s resilient operating model, continued investments in new ways to win, and customer-focused culture enabled us to significantly exceed our full-year FY23 growth and performance targets,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO.

Conclusion

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance in fiscal 2023, with significant growth in sales and earnings. The company's robust operating model and strategic investments have contributed to its success, and it is well-positioned for continued growth in fiscal 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rockwell Automation Inc for further details.

