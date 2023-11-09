Released on November 2, 2023, Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL, Financial)'s third quarter financial results demonstrate the stability and resilience of the company's business model amidst challenging and rapidly changing market conditions. The company has reported sequential management fee growth in every quarter since its public listing, with an extraordinary growth rate of over 40% per year.

Performance and Challenges

Co-CEOs Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz stated, "Blue Owl continued to demonstrate the stability and resilience of our business model through challenging and rapidly changing market conditions, generating sequential management fee growth in every quarter since we’ve been a public company." They further added that the growth has been extraordinary – over 40% per year over that time frame. This growth is attributed to the company's ability to meet investors' desire for differentiated product offerings, predictable income, and downside protection.

Financial Achievements

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL, Financial) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per Class A Share, payable on November 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2023. The company manages $157 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, investing across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate.

Company's Outlook

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL, Financial) remains well-positioned to benefit from investors' demand for differentiated product offerings, predictable income, and downside protection. The company continues to see the results of this demand across its growing global institutional and wealth footprint. With over 650 experienced professionals in more than 10 offices globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional.

For more detailed information, the full presentation of its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 results can be viewed through the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website at https://ir.blueowl.com/Investors/events-and-presentations.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Blue Owl Capital Inc for further details.