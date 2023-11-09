On November 2, 2023, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 earnings report. The company reported record third quarter revenues of $2.8 billion, marking a 7.2% increase compared to the third quarter of 2022. This growth was primarily driven by its Mission Technologies and Ingalls Shipbuilding segments.

Financial Highlights

Operating income for Q3 2023 was $172 million, with an operating margin of 6.1%. This is a significant increase from Q3 2022's $131 million operating income and 5.0% operating margin. The increase was mainly due to higher segment operating income compared to the prior year, favorable changes to the operating FAS/CAS adjustment, and favorable non-current state income taxes.

Net earnings for the quarter were $148 million, compared to $138 million in Q3 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $3.70, compared to $3.44 in Q3 2022. The company also reported a free cash flow of $293 million for Q3 2023, a significant improvement from the negative $96 million free cash flow in Q3 2022.

Contract Awards and Backlog

HII secured new contract awards worth $5.4 billion in Q3 2023, bringing the total backlog to approximately $49 billion as of September 30, 2023. The company's CEO, Chris Kastner, commented on the results, stating,

It was another outstanding quarter of growth across all three divisions. Our financial results demonstrate our commitment to achieving our goals of steady operational performance, execution on our existing contracts, and strong free cash flow generation."

Outlook for FY23

Looking ahead, HII has revised its FY23 shipbuilding revenue guidance from $8.4 - $8.6 billion to $8.5 - $8.6 billion. The company has also increased its FY23 Mission Technologies revenue guidance to approximately $2.55 billion. Furthermore, HII has increased its FY23 free cash flow guidance from $400 - $450 million to approximately $500 million.

Despite the challenges posed by the global economic environment, HII continues to demonstrate strong financial performance and robust growth across its divisions. The company's commitment to operational efficiency, contract execution, and cash flow generation is evident in its Q3 2023 results and revised FY23 guidance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc for further details.