CareCloud Inc (CCLD) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Declines 13% YOY

Company's GAAP net loss stands at $2.7 million, compared to a net income of $1.1 million in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • CareCloud Inc (CCLD) reported Q3 2023 revenue of $29.3 million, a 13% decline from Q3 2022.
  • The company posted a GAAP net loss of $2.7 million, compared to a net income of $1.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted net income for Q3 2023 was $203,000, or $0.01 per share.
  • Year-to-date 2023 revenue stands at $88.6 million, a 17% decrease from YTD 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, CareCloud Inc (CCLD, Financial), a leader in healthcare technology solutions, announced its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a 13% decline in revenue from Q3 2022, standing at $29.3 million. The GAAP net loss was $2.7 million, compared to a net income of $1.1 million in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights

Adjusted net income for Q3 2023 was $203,000, or $0.01 per share, with an adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million, compared to $4.8 million in Q3 2022. Year-to-date 2023 revenue was $88.6 million, marking a 17% decrease from YTD 2022. The GAAP net loss for the first nine months of 2023 was $5.0 million, compared to a net income of $4.9 million in the same period last year. Adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $4.0 million, or $0.25 per share.

Company's Outlook

Despite the decline in revenue, CareCloud's President and CEO, A. Hadi Chaudhry, expressed optimism about the company's future. He stated,

We are optimistic about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to delivering top-tier healthcare solutions to our customers while generating returns for our shareholders. We believe that the strategic actions we have taken recently will further strengthen our position as a leading tech-enabled revenue cycle management provider and return the company to sustainable growth."

Financial Tables Summary

The company's balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, shows a total asset value of $125.9 million, compared to $136.1 million as of December 31, 2022. The total liabilities and shareholders' equity also stood at $125.9 million. The company's cash and net working capital were approximately $6.4 million and $5.5 million, respectively. During the first nine months of 2023, cash flow from operations was approximately $11.7 million.

Analysis of Performance

The decline in revenue and the shift from net income to net loss indicate a challenging period for CareCloud Inc (CCLD, Financial). However, the company's optimism about future growth and its strategic actions to improve its position in the market suggest potential for recovery. The company's focus on servicing specialist provider markets and emerging international opportunities also indicate areas for potential growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CareCloud Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.