Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Reports 11% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q3 2023 Net Revenues

Record Q3 2023 net revenues of $2.0 billion, GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) reported a record 3Q23 net revenue of $2.0 billion, marking an 11% increase year-over-year.
  • The company's GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.96 for the third quarter of 2023.
  • ICE completed the strategic acquisition of Black Knight on September 5, 2023.
  • The company's operating income for the third quarter was $845 million, a decrease of 7% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on November 2, 2023. The company reported consolidated net income attributable to ICE of $541 million on $2.0 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. The third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.96.

Financial Highlights

The company's third quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.0 billion, including exchange net revenues of $1.1 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $559 million, and mortgage technology revenues of $330 million. Consolidated operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.2 billion. The operating margin was 42%.

Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results,

We are pleased to report our third quarter results, which extend our track record of revenue and earnings per share growth. Our customers continue to rely on our mission-critical data and technology to manage risk and capture workflow efficiencies through an array of macroeconomic environments, reflecting the all-weather nature of our business model."

Segment Results

Third quarter exchange net revenues were $1.1 billion, with an operating margin of 72%. The fixed income and data services revenues stood at $559 million, with an operating margin of 36%. Mortgage technology revenues were $330 million, with an operating margin of -48%.

Outlook

As the company approaches the end of 2023, it remains focused on extending its track record of growth and creating value for its stockholders. The strategic acquisition of Black Knight is expected to enhance the resiliency of ICE's long-term growth profile.

About Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. It provides financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Intercontinental Exchange Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.