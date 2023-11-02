Crocs Inc (CROX) Reports Q3 2023 Revenues of Over $1 Billion, Up 6% YoY

Operating Margin Stands at 26% with Diluted EPS Rising 5.5% to $2.87

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Q3 2023 revenues reached $1.045 billion, marking a 6.2% increase compared to 2022.
  • Crocs Brand revenues rose by 11.6% to $798.8 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased by 5.5% to $2.87.
  • The company repaid $90 million of debt and resumed its share repurchase program.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Crocs Inc (CROX, Financial) announced its third quarter 2023 financial results, reporting consolidated revenues of $1.045 billion, a 6.2% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The Crocs Brand revenues stood at $798.8 million, marking an 11.6% increase. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose by 5.5% to $2.87.

Financial Highlights

The company's operating margin was 26.2% and the adjusted operating margin was 28.3%. During the quarter, Crocs repaid $90 million of debt, reducing gross leverage to 1.7x. The company also resumed its share repurchase program, repurchasing approximately 1.4 million shares for $150 million.

Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results,

We delivered a strong third quarter, exceeding the high-end of our guidance, led by double-digit revenue growth in our Crocs Brand supported by healthy full-price selling and industry-leading operating margins."

Brand Performance

Crocs Brand's growth was fueled by Asia revenue growth of 26.5% and North America direct-to-consumer (DTC) comparable sales growth of 10.2%. However, the HEYDUDE Brand saw a decrease in revenues by 8.3% to $246.9 million, despite DTC revenues growing by 14.6%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $127.3 million, compared to $191.6 million as of December 31, 2022. Inventories decreased to $390.2 million from $471.6 million over the same period. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, capital expenditures were $86.4 million, reflecting continued investments in distribution centers and corporate facilities expansion.

Outlook

For Q4 2023, Crocs expects revenues to decline approximately 1% to 4% compared to Q4 2022, resulting in revenues of approximately $903 million to $938 million. For the full year 2023, the company expects consolidated revenue growth to be approximately 10% to 11% compared to 2022.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Crocs Inc for further details.

