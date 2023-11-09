Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Net Income Drops to $13.2 Million

Despite a decrease in net income, the company announces its 37th consecutive quarterly distribution

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) reported Q3 2023 net income of $13.2 million, a decrease from Q3 2022's $14.8 million.
  • Q3 2023 cash flows from operating activities were $100.9 million, a decrease of $14.6 million compared to Q3 2022.
  • The company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4714 per unit, marking the 37th consecutive quarterly distribution.
  • MLP distributable cash flow for Q3 2023 was $13.6 million, a decrease of $3.1 million compared to Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP, Financial) released its earnings report for Q3 2023 on November 2, 2023. The company reported a net income of $13.2 million, or $0.37 per limited partner unit, a decrease from Q3 2022's net income of $14.8 million. The decrease in net income was primarily due to higher interest expense attributable to higher interest rates on floating rate debt.

Financial Performance

The company's cash flows from operating activities in Q3 2023 were $100.9 million, a decrease of $14.6 million compared to Q3 2022. This decrease was primarily due to lower net income and less favorable working capital changes. The MLP distributable cash flow for Q3 2023 was $13.6 million, a decrease of $3.1 million compared to Q3 2022. This decrease was attributable to higher interest expense and changes in the timing of maintenance capital expenditures.

Company's Outlook

Despite the decrease in net income and cash flows, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Albert Chao, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance. He stated,

We were pleased with the Partnership's performance in the third quarter of 2023, with net income, EBITDA and cash flow from operations all increasing from the second quarter. While distributable cash flow was sequentially lower due to the timing of maintenance capital spending, our underlying financial results and cash flows remain stable and predictable, supported by our sales agreement with Westlake that delivers a fixed margin on 95% of our production."

Consecutive Quarterly Distribution

On October 31, 2023, the company announced that the Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC had approved a quarterly distribution for Q3 2023 of $0.4714 per unit. This distribution will be payable on November 27, 2023, to unitholders of record as of November 10, 2023. This marks the 37th consecutive quarterly distribution to the company's unitholders.

Financial Statements Summary

The company's total net sales for Q3 2023 were $321.664 million, with a gross profit of $92.981 million. The income from operations was $86.240 million. The company's total assets as of September 30, 2023, were $1.341 billion, with total liabilities of $480.238 million and total equity of $861.272 million.

Conclusion

Despite the decrease in net income and cash flows, Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP, Financial) continues to maintain a stable financial performance. The company's commitment to delivering consistent returns to its unitholders is evident in its 37th consecutive quarterly distribution. The company's underlying financial results and cash flows remain stable and predictable, providing a solid foundation for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Westlake Chemical Partners LP for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.