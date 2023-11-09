Marriott International Inc (MAR) Reports 8.8% Increase in Q3 2023 RevPAR and $752 Million Net Income

Company's Q3 2023 results show significant growth in key financial metrics

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Marriott International Inc (MAR) reports an 8.8% increase in comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR in Q3 2023.
  • Reported net income for Q3 2023 totaled $752 million, up from $630 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Marriott added approximately 17,200 rooms globally during the third quarter, including roughly 13,000 rooms in international markets.
  • The company repurchased 4.8 million shares of common stock for $950 million during the third quarter.
Article's Main Image

Marriott International Inc (MAR, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 on November 2, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in key financial metrics, including an 8.8% increase in comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR worldwide, 4.3% in the U.S. & Canada, and 21.8% in international markets, compared to the 2022 third quarter.

Financial Highlights

Marriott reported diluted EPS of $2.51 for Q3 2023, compared to $1.94 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.11, compared to $1.69 in Q3 2022. The reported net income for the quarter was $752 million, a significant increase from the $630 million reported in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income totaled $634 million, compared to $551 million in Q3 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1,142 million, compared to $985 million in Q3 2022. During the third quarter, the company added approximately 17,200 rooms globally, including roughly 13,000 rooms in international markets and more than 4,900 conversion rooms. At the end of the quarter, Marriott’s worldwide development pipeline totaled more than 3,200 properties and nearly 557,000 rooms.

Share Repurchase and Dividends

Marriott repurchased 4.8 million shares of common stock for $950 million during the third quarter. Year to date through October 31, the company has returned $3.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Company Outlook

Marriott anticipates that the 37,000 rooms related to its deal with MGM will now be added to its distribution in early 2024. As such, the company now expects full year 2023 net rooms growth of 4.2 to 4.5 percent.

CEO Commentary

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are extremely pleased with our results in the quarter. Worldwide RevPAR1 grew 9 percent year over year, reflecting robust demand around the world. International RevPAR increased 22 percent, with particular strength in Asia Pacific. Both occupancy and rate contributed to global RevPAR gains in the third quarter, and cross-border travel continued to rise."

Marriott International Inc (MAR, Financial) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 139 countries and territories.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Marriott International Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.