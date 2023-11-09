Organon & Co (OGN) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Drops 1% to $1.519 Billion

Net income plunges 74% to $58 million

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Organon & Co (OGN) reports Q3 2023 revenue of $1.519 billion, a decrease of 1% from Q3 2022.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $58 million, a significant drop of 74% from the same period last year.
  • Women's Health revenue decreases 8% due to generic competition and unfavorable discount rates.
  • Biosimilars and Established Brands revenue increase by 10% and 2% respectively.
Article's Main Image

Organon & Co (OGN, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 2, 2023. The company reported a total revenue of $1.519 billion, marking a 1% decrease on an as-reported basis and excluding the impact of foreign currency, compared to Q3 2022.

Revenue Breakdown

Revenue from Women's Health decreased 8% on an as-reported basis and 7% excluding foreign exchange impact, primarily due to a 23% decrease in NuvaRing® sales, which continues to face generic competition. Biosimilars revenue increased 10% on an as-reported basis and excluding foreign exchange impact, driven by strong demand and volume growth in the United States and Canada. Established Brands revenue increased 2% as-reported and 3% excluding foreign exchange impact, despite the impact of Volume Based Procurement (VBP) initiatives in China.

Profitability and Earnings

Net income for Q3 2023 was $58 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, a significant decrease from $227 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in Q3 2022. Non-GAAP Adjusted net income was $223 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $337 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, in 2022. The year-over-year decrease in net income was primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA and higher interest expense.

Capital Allocation and Full Year Guidance

Organon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on December 14, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $414 million and debt of $8.7 billion. The company updated its full year 2023 guidance, lowering the revenue range to $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion, primarily reflecting current foreign currency exchange rates and macroeconomic factors in China.

About Organon & Co

Organon is a global healthcare company focused on improving the health of women throughout their lives. The company offers more than 60 medicines and products in women's health, a growing biosimilars business, and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Organon & Co for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.