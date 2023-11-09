Teleflex Inc (TFX) Reports 8.7% Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Company raises full-year GAAP EPS guidance amidst strong performance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Teleflex Inc (TFX) reported Q3 2023 revenues of $746.4 million, up 8.7% compared to the same period last year.
  • GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations increased to $2.91, compared to $2.16 in Q3 2022.
  • The company raised its full-year GAAP EPS guidance to $7.95 to $8.15.
  • Teleflex Inc (TFX) completed the acquisition of Palette Life Sciences AB, strengthening its Interventional Urology business unit.
Article's Main Image

Teleflex Inc (TFX, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The company reported revenues of $746.4 million, representing an 8.7% increase compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, the revenue growth was 7.4%. GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations rose to $2.91, compared to $2.16 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations also increased to $3.64, compared to $3.27 in Q3 2022.

Financial Highlights

Teleflex Inc (TFX, Financial) reported strong performance across its operating segments. The Americas segment reported a 5.7% increase in revenue, while the EMEA and Asia segments reported 11.1% and 13.6% growth, respectively. The OEM segment also saw a significant 15.5% increase in revenue.

The company's global product categories also performed well. The Interventional and Surgical categories reported 23.3% and 21.1% growth, respectively. However, the Interventional Urology category saw a decrease of 6.8% in revenue.

Teleflex Inc (TFX, Financial) also reported other financial highlights. Depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and deferred financing charges for the nine months ended October 1, 2023, totaled $180.5 million compared to $174.1 million for the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents at October 1, 2023, were $881.5 million compared to $292.0 million at December 31, 2022.

2023 Outlook

Teleflex Inc (TFX, Financial) has updated its full-year 2023 outlook. The company has narrowed its GAAP revenue growth guidance to 6.25% to 6.45% and raised its constant currency revenue growth guidance range to 6.4% to 6.6%. The company also raised its GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance to $7.95 to $8.15 and narrowed its adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance to $13.30 to $13.50.

Company Commentary

Teleflex's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Liam Kelly, commented on the company's performance. He said,

Following a strong first half performance, our third quarter built upon Teleflex’s durable growth profile with a 7.4% constant currency revenue increase year-over-year. We witnessed stability in surgical procedures, continued strength in our Asia Pacific market, and healthy increases in our Interventional and OEM businesses."

He also mentioned the acquisition of Palette Life Sciences AB, stating,

We also recently completed our acquisition of Palette Life Sciences AB, which will enable our Interventional Urology business unit to bring urologists, radiation oncologists, and other specialists more innovative technologies that can positively impact patient care."

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Teleflex Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.