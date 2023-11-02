ConocoPhillips (COP) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Adjusted Earnings Down 43% YoY

Company announces 14% increase in quarterly ordinary dividend

Summary
  • ConocoPhillips (COP) reported Q3 2023 earnings of $2.8 billion, down 38% from Q3 2022 earnings of $4.5 billion.
  • Adjusted earnings for Q3 2023 were $2.6 billion, a decrease of 43% from Q3 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.6 billion.
  • The company announced a 14% increase in its quarterly ordinary dividend to $0.58 per share.
  • ConocoPhillips (COP) completed the purchase of the remaining 50% interest in Surmont in October for approximately $2.7 billion.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial) released its third-quarter 2023 earnings report. The company reported earnings of $2.8 billion, or $2.32 per share, a decrease from third-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.5 billion, or $3.55 per share. Adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023 were $2.6 billion, or $2.16 per share, compared with third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.6 billion, or $3.60 per share.

Financial Highlights

ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial) reported a 14% increase in its quarterly ordinary dividend to $0.58 per share. The company completed the purchase of the remaining 50% interest in Surmont in October for approximately $2.7 billion, as well as future contingent payments of up to $0.4 billion CAD ($0.3 billion).

The company generated cash provided by operating activities of $5.4 billion and cash from operations (CFO) of $5.5 billion. It distributed $2.6 billion to shareholders through a three-tier framework, including $1.3 billion through the ordinary dividend and variable return of cash (VROC) and $1.3 billion through share repurchases.

Operational Highlights

ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial) achieved record production for the third consecutive quarter, with company and Lower 48 production of 1,806 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED) and 1,083 MBOED, respectively. The company also reached first production ahead of schedule in October at several international projects, positioning it for 2024 and beyond.

Nine-Month Review

For the first nine months of 2023, ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial) reported earnings of $8.0 billion, or $6.54 per share, compared with nine-month 2022 earnings of $15.4 billion, or $11.93 per share. Adjusted earnings for the first nine months of 2023 were $7.8 billion, or $6.38 per share, compared with nine-month 2022 adjusted earnings of $14.0 billion, or $10.79 per share.

Outlook

ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial) updated its guidance to reflect the acquisition of an additional 50% interest in Surmont. Fourth-quarter 2023 production is expected to be 1.86 to 1.90 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOED). Full-year production is expected to be approximately 1.82 MMBOED, up from prior guidance of 1.80 to 1.81 MMBOED, due to the Surmont acquisition.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ConocoPhillips for further details.

