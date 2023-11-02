Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Net Income of $10.9 Million Despite Slight Decrease in Total Revenues

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Summary
  • Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) reported total revenues of $163.9 million in Q3 2023, a slight decrease from $167.5 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net product sales for EXPAREL were $128.7 million, $28.8 million for ZILRETTA, and $5.3 million for iovera°.
  • The company reported a net income of $10.9 million, or $0.23 per share (basic and diluted).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $52.9 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial), a leader in non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Despite a slight decrease in total revenues from the same period in the previous year, the company reported a net income of $10.9 million, or $0.23 per share (basic and diluted).

Financial Highlights and Performance Analysis

Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial) reported total revenues of $163.9 million in Q3 2023, compared to $167.5 million in Q3 2022. The company's net product sales for EXPAREL were $128.7 million, $28.8 million for ZILRETTA, and $5.3 million for iovera°. The company's net income was $10.9 million, or $0.23 per share (basic and diluted), and adjusted EBITDA was reported at $52.9 million.

According to Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences, the company continues to operate from a position of financial strength with substantial revenues, improving gross margins, and ongoing operating discipline. He stated,

Our strong and durable cash flows, fueled by EXPAREL exclusivity through 2041, leave us well positioned to self-fund our growth and deliver multiple value-creating milestones in the coming year including the anticipated launch of EXPAREL in two key lower extremity nerve blocks."

Recent Business Highlights

In October 2023, the company announced the appointments of four new independent directors to its Board of Directors. Pacira also announced a new grant from Pacira to the ASA Charitable Foundation to advance the medical specialty of anesthesiology and pain medicine, facilitate best-in-class clinician education and improve patient care. In September 2023, the company announced that David Stack will retire from his role as chairman and chief executive officer.

Financial Guidance

Despite the company's confidence in the business and its long-term growth outlook, it revised its full-year EXPAREL guidance to reflect an updated view of the remainder of the year. Pacira now expects full-year EXPAREL net product sales of $535 million to $540 million versus the company’s previously guided range of $550 million to $560 million.

Conclusion

Despite a slight decrease in total revenues, Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial) reported a net income of $10.9 million in Q3 2023. The company continues to operate from a position of financial strength and is well-positioned for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pacira BioSciences Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.