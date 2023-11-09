Portillos Inc (PTLO) Reports 10.4% Revenue Increase in Q3 2023

Net Income Rises by 104.7% Amidst Strong Operational Performance

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Portillos Inc (PTLO) reported a 10.4% increase in total revenue, reaching $166.8 million in Q3 2023.
  • The company's net income rose by 104.7%, amounting to $6.5 million.
  • Operating income increased by 42.6% to $15.1 million.
  • Same restaurant sales saw a growth of 3.9%.
Article's Main Image

Portillos Inc (PTLO, Financial), a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style menu, announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 24, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in total revenue and net income, highlighting its strong operational performance.

Financial Highlights

Portillos Inc (PTLO, Financial) reported a 10.4% increase in total revenue, amounting to $166.8 million. The company's net income rose by 104.7%, reaching $6.5 million. Operating income also saw a significant increase of 42.6%, amounting to $15.1 million. The company's same restaurant sales grew by 3.9%.

Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Portillos, commented on the company's performance, stating,

We delivered another quarter of profitable growth, highlighting the strength of our brand. Our new restaurants continue to perform well, and we're delivering solid results. With our consistent restaurant operations and ongoing execution of a disciplined development strategy, we feel great about our future."

Recent Developments and Trends

In Q3 2023, Portillos Inc (PTLO, Financial) continued to see revenue growth and same restaurant sales growth. The company opened two new restaurants, one in Arizona and another in Texas, bringing the total to 78 restaurants. The company also reported a stabilization in commodity inflation and a decline in labor expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Review of Q3 2023 Financial Results

Revenues for Q3 2023 were $166.8 million, compared to $151.1 million for the same quarter in 2022, an increase of $15.7 million or 10.4%. The increase in revenues was primarily attributed to the opening of new restaurants and an increase in same-restaurant sales. Operating income for Q3 2023 was $15.1 million, compared to $10.6 million for the same quarter in 2022, an increase of $4.5 million or 42.6%.

Future Outlook

Portillos Inc (PTLO, Financial) plans to continue its growth strategy, focusing on opening new restaurants and maintaining consistent restaurant operations. The company also aims to continue developing shareholder value through self-funded restaurant development and an ongoing focus on operations.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Portillos Inc for further details.

