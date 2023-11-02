Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Operating Revenues Down 19% YoY

Company's net income also decreased by 72% compared to Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Operating revenues for Q3 2023 stood at $1.4 billion, down from $1.7 billion in Q3 2022.
  • Income from operations was $46.7 million, a significant drop from $145.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.20, compared to $0.70 in Q3 2022.
  • Company updated its full year Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share guidance to $1.40 - $1.45.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Schneider National Inc (SNDR, Financial) announced its third quarter results for the fiscal year 2023. The company reported a year-over-year decline in revenue and earnings for the third quarter, which it attributes to the challenging phase of the prolonged freight recession. The results were primarily driven by ongoing price pressures in the company's network businesses, along with other headwinds such as fuel, bad debt, and lower equipment gains.

Financial Highlights

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, Schneider National Inc (SNDR, Financial) reported operating revenues of $1.4 billion and $4.1 billion respectively, marking a decrease of 19% and 18% respectively compared to the same periods in 2022. The company's income from operations also saw a significant decrease, with $46.7 million for Q3 2023, down 68% from Q3 2022, and $265.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, down 42% from the same period in 2022.

The company's net income for Q3 2023 was $35.6 million, a decrease of 72% compared to Q3 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.20, down 71% from $0.70 in Q3 2022.

Company's Response and Future Outlook

Despite the challenging environment, Schneider National Inc (SNDR, Financial) remains optimistic about its diverse platform and strategic growth objectives. The company is actively onboarding new dedicated business within its Truckload segment and is preparing for market recovery. Schneider has updated its full year Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share guidance to $1.40 - $1.45.

Key Financial Tables

The company's financial tables reveal a decrease in revenues (excluding fuel surcharge), income from operations, and net income for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022. The operating ratio also increased, indicating a decrease in operating efficiency.

As of September 30, 2023, the company had a total of $289.0 million outstanding on various debt instruments compared to $215.1 million as of December 31, 2022. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $58.5 million and $385.7 million as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Conclusion

Despite the challenging market conditions, Schneider National Inc (SNDR, Financial) is focused on margin restoration and positioning its enterprise for improving market conditions. The company's updated guidance reflects its strategic approach towards managing the ongoing pricing pressures and preparing for market recovery.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Schneider National Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.