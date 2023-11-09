Nikola Corp (NKLA) Reports Q3 2023 Results: Net Loss Widens, Unrestricted Cash Triples

Despite a voluntary recall, Nikola Corp (NKLA) sees strong demand for its zero-emissions trucks and raises $250M in Q3

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Nikola Corp (NKLA) reported a net loss of $425.7M in Q3 2023, compared to a net loss of $236.2M in Q3 2022.
  • The company raised $250M during Q3, increasing unrestricted cash by $136.2M, and tripling unrestricted cash since Q1 2023.
  • Despite a voluntary recall, Nikola Corp (NKLA) received purchase orders for 47 battery-electric trucks from one dealer.
  • The company added deep management expertise hiring Mary Chan as COO and Joe Cappello as President of Energy.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, reported its financial results for Q3 2023. Despite a voluntary recall, the company saw strong demand for its zero-emissions trucks and raised $250M during the quarter, tripling its unrestricted cash since Q1 2023.

Financial Highlights

The company reported a net loss of $425.7M in Q3 2023, compared to a net loss of $236.2M in Q3 2022. Total revenues were negative at $1.7M, compared to $24.2M in the same period last year. The gross loss was $125.5M, compared to a gross loss of $30.2M in Q3 2022.

During the quarter, the company raised $250M, increasing unrestricted cash by $136.2M, and tripling unrestricted cash since Q1 2023. The company also received purchase orders for 47 battery-electric trucks from one dealer, despite the truck being in recall. To date, Nikola and its dealers have received 277 non-binding orders from 35 customers for the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck.

Management Commentary

“We are driving forward, capitalizing on our first-mover advantage with our hydrogen fuel cell electric truck and laying the foundation for the ‘hydrogen highway’ starting in California,” said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. “We think the competition is well behind us and believe there is white space for us to capture market share with the introduction of the Advanced Clean Fleets Rule, and incentives like HVIP and ISEF offering up to $288,000 and $408,000, respectively, per hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in California.”

Outlook

Nikola Corp (NKLA, Financial) continues to refocus its business model to ensure efficient allocation of resources. The company is also capitalizing on strong industry tailwinds promoting the adoption of zero-emissions vehicles. With the launch of the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, the company is focused on ensuring it has adequate hydrogen supply and fueling solutions to support customer operations.

The company anticipates delivering battery-electric trucks to customers again in Q1 2024. The costs to Nikola for the recall and repair are expected to be approximately $61.8M, which includes the estimated cost to re-engineer, validate, and retrofit the battery-electric trucks that were previously sold with an alternative battery pack solution.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nikola Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.