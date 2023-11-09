Why Trina Solar Co Ltd's Stock Skyrocketed 19% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

Trina Solar Co Ltd (TSL, Financial), a leading player in the semiconductors industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter. The company's market cap stands at $1.37 billion, with its stock price currently at $14.77. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 6.16%, and over the past three months, it has risen by an impressive 19.46%. However, the current GF Value of $45.42, compared to the past GF Value of $46.19, suggests a possible value trap, urging investors to think twice. This is a shift from the past GF Valuation, which indicated that the stock was significantly undervalued.

Unveiling Trina Solar Co Ltd

Trina Solar Co Ltd is a renowned name in the semiconductors industry, specializing in the manufacture of photovoltaic products, photovoltaic systems, and smart energy. The company's photovoltaic products business encompasses research and development, manufacture, and sales of monocrystalline silicon-based photovoltaic modules. Its photovoltaic systems business includes power station business and construction and management of photovoltaic power station projects. The smart energy business involves photovoltaic power generation, operation, and management of the photovoltaic power station, research and sales of the smart microgrid and multi-energy systems, and operation of the energy cloud platform.1720081592459784192.png

Profitability Analysis

Trina Solar Co Ltd's Profitability Rank stands at 7/10, indicating a strong profitability potential. The company's Operating Margin of 8.65% is better than 56.5% of 954 companies in the same industry. The ROE of 22.58% and ROA of 6.03% are better than 88.3% and 63.97% of companies respectively. The ROIC of 15.03% is better than 77.34% of companies, indicating efficient cash flow generation. The company has maintained profitability for 7 out of the past 10 years, better than 50.84% of 891 companies.1720081614442131456.png

Growth Prospects

Trina Solar Co Ltd's Growth Rank of 9/10 suggests promising growth prospects. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 44.50% and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 16.50% are better than 92.79% and 76.01% of companies respectively. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 48.20% and 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 26.00% are better than 83.48% and 77.12% of companies respectively, indicating a strong growth trajectory.1720081631974322176.png

Competitive Landscape

Trina Solar Co Ltd operates in a competitive environment, with key competitors including JA Solar Technology Co Ltd(SZSE:002459, Financial) with a market cap of $9.96 billion, CSI Solar Co Ltd(SHSE:688472, Financial) with a market cap of $6.52 billion, and Jinko Solar Co Ltd(SHSE:688223, Financial) with a market cap of $12.57 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trina Solar Co Ltd has demonstrated strong performance in the stock market, with a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter. The company's profitability and growth ranks suggest a robust business model and promising growth prospects. However, the current GF Value indicates a possible value trap, urging investors to exercise caution. The competitive landscape also presents challenges that the company needs to navigate to maintain its market position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.