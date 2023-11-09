Why Allstate Corp's Stock Skyrocketed 16% in a Quarter

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial), one of the largest U.S. property and casualty insurers, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $35.46 billion and a stock price of $135.58, the company's stock has gained 3.64% over the past week and a remarkable 15.76% over the past three months. This article will delve into the factors contributing to this impressive performance and provide an in-depth analysis of the company's profitability, growth, and competitive position in the insurance industry.

Stock Performance of Allstate Corp

Over the past week, Allstate Corp's stock price has seen a gain of 3.64%, and over the past three months, the stock has surged by 15.76%. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of Allstate Corp is $157.92, which is higher than its current price, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. This valuation has remained consistent over the past three months, with the past GF Value being $155.24.

Introduction to Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp operates in the insurance industry, primarily in North America. The company's business model revolves around offering a range of insurance products, with personal auto insurance representing the largest percentage of revenue. Allstate products are sold primarily by about 10,000 company agencies. 1720081695845183488.png

Profitability of Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp's Profitability Rank is 6/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability compared to other companies in the industry. The company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are -14.86%, -2.67%, and -2.45% respectively, which are better than a significant percentage of companies in the industry. Furthermore, Allstate Corp has demonstrated consistent profitability over the past decade, with 9 years of profitability. 1720081719769493504.png

Growth of Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp's Growth Rank is 6/10, indicating a moderate level of growth compared to other companies in the industry. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rate per share are 14.20% and 12.50% respectively, which are better than a significant percentage of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's future total revenue growth rate and EPS without NRI growth rate are 6.66% and -147.10% respectively. 1720081738132156416.png

Holders of Allstate Corp Stock

The top three holders of Allstate Corp's stock are Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1.61%, 1.3%, and 0.99% of the company's stock respectively.

Competitors of Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp operates in a competitive industry, with The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV, Financial), Markel Group Inc (MKL, Financial), and WR Berkley Corp (WRB, Financial) being its top three competitors. These companies have market caps of $38.5 billion, $18.42 billion, and $17.4 billion respectively, indicating a close competition in terms of market capitalization.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allstate Corp has demonstrated impressive stock performance, profitability, and growth over the past three months. Despite facing stiff competition in the insurance industry, the company's consistent profitability and moderate growth indicate a strong business model and promising future prospects. However, investors should continue to monitor the company's performance and the industry trends to make informed investment decisions.

