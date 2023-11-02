Unveiling Howmet Aerospace (HWM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into Howmet Aerospace's intrinsic value based on GuruFocus' proprietary valuation method

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On November 02, 2023, Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM, Financial) experienced a significant daily gain of 8.74%, bringing a 3-month gain to 0.21%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.26, investors may wonder if the stock is fairly valued. This article aims to answer that question through a comprehensive valuation analysis. Read on to explore Howmet Aerospace's financial performance, profitability, and growth prospects.

Company Overview

Howmet Aerospace Inc is a major player in the aerospace, commercial transportation, and industrial markets. The company specializes in providing innovative solutions such as advanced airfoils, specially designed fasteners, and lightweight aluminum commercial wheels. With a current stock price of $48.63, Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM, Financial) has a market cap of $20 billion. The company's GF Value, a proprietary measure of a stock's fair value, stands at $44.66.

1720086372833882112.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

The stock of Howmet Aerospace (HWM, Financial) shows every sign of being fairly valued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. Hence, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1720086350306275328.png

Financial Strength

Checking the financial strength of a company before buying its stock is crucial. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. A great way to understand the financial strength of a company is by looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Howmet Aerospace's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13 is worse than 78.23% of 294 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. This indicates that the financial strength of Howmet Aerospace is fair.

1720086391666307072.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Howmet Aerospace has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.26. Its operating margin is 17.17%, which ranks better than 83.11% of 296 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Howmet Aerospace is -4.3%, which ranks worse than 70.19% of 265 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.7%, which ranks better than 55.84% of 231 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital is another way to look at its profitability. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Howmet Aerospace's return on invested capital is 9.25, and its cost of capital is 10.98.

1720086410150604800.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Howmet Aerospace (HWM, Financial) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 55.84% of 231 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about Howmet Aerospace stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.