Qorvo Inc (QRVO, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -8.11%, and a 3-month loss of -22.35%. It reported a Loss Per Share of $0.17. Despite these setbacks, could the stock be modestly undervalued? This article provides an in-depth valuation analysis of Qorvo to answer this question.

A Snapshot of Qorvo Inc (QRVO, Financial)

Qorvo represents the merged entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor since January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules prevalent in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also offers a suite of products for a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, including wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.

Understanding the GF Value of Qorvo (QRVO, Financial)

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at.

According to GuruFocus, Qorvo's stock is modestly undervalued. This assessment is based on the GF Value, which considers historical multiples, the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. With its current price of $80.7 per share, Qorvo stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued.

Because Qorvo is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength of Qorvo (QRVO, Financial)

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Hence, it is crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Qorvo has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36, which ranks worse than 82.41% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Qorvo's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth of Qorvo

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Qorvo has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.20 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.17. Its operating margin is 1.04%, which ranks worse than 66.67% of 954 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Qorvo at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is its growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Qorvo is 8.5%, which ranks worse than 59.04% of 874 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -12.7%, which ranks worse than 87.21% of 774 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Profitability Perspective

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the return on invested capital should be higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Qorvo's return on invested capital is 0.83, and its cost of capital is 11.49.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Qorvo (QRVO, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 87.21% of 774 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Qorvo stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

