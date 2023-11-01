EVP & General Counsel Susan Stone Sells 8,521 Shares of CNA Financial Corp

On November 1, 2023, Susan Stone, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of CNA Financial Corp (CNA, Financial), sold 8,521 shares of the company. This insider sell has sparked interest in the financial community, prompting a closer look at the company's stock performance and insider trading trends.

Susan Stone has been with CNA Financial Corp for several years, serving in her current role as EVP and General Counsel. She has been instrumental in guiding the company's legal and compliance strategies, ensuring that CNA Financial Corp operates within the regulatory framework of the financial industry.

CNA Financial Corp is a leading insurance organization, providing a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company operates primarily through its subsidiaries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,521 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sell-off by the insider has raised questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects.

1720108987820601344.png

The insider transaction history for CNA Financial Corp shows a total of 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a balanced insider trading activity, with the insider's recent sell-off not necessarily indicating a negative outlook for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of CNA Financial Corp were trading at $41.03, giving the company a market cap of $10.88 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.06, lower than the industry median of 11.32 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued.

1720109003549241344.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, CNA Financial Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued. With a GF Value of $47.68 and a current price of $41.03, there may be potential for growth in the stock's value.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise eyebrows, the overall insider trading activity and the company's current valuation suggest a balanced outlook for CNA Financial Corp. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's stock performance and future insider trading activity to make informed investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
