Diamond Hill Capital's Q3 2023 13F Filing: A Deep Dive into Key Transactions

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Significant Position Increases in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment advisory firm, recently disclosed its 13F report for the third quarter of 2023. The report provides valuable insights into the firm's investment activities during this period. Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), established in 2000 and based in Columbus, Ohio, is a publicly owned, independent investment adviser listed on the NASDAQ (ticker symbol: DHIL) and included in the Russell 2000 Index. The firm manages a diverse range of traditional and alternative equity strategies, serving a broad client base that includes institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. Diamond Hill's investment approach is primarily bottom-up, focusing on comprehensive fundamental analysis of a company's profitability, market position, financial and competitive standing, management quality, valuation, and growth components of valuation. The firm also conducts top-down analysis, focusing on industry dynamics, including sector economic factors, long-term capital flows, and the regulatory environment.

1720139186247364608.png

New Stock Additions

In the third quarter of 2023, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of 7 stocks to its portfolio. The most significant addition was Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR, Financial), with 1,428,043 shares, accounting for 0.84% of the portfolio and a total value of $173.62 million. The second-largest addition was Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial), with 831,092 shares, representing approximately 0.62% of the portfolio, with a total value of $128.72 million. The third-largest addition was Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA, Financial), with 148,761 shares, accounting for 0.09% of the portfolio and a total value of $19.14 million.

Key Position Increases

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) also increased stakes in a total of 61 stocks. The most notable increase was in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH, Financial), with an additional 1,108,776 shares, bringing the total to 1,280,884 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 644.23% increase in share count, a 1.08% impact on the current portfolio, and a total value of $257.52 million. The second-largest increase was in Target Corp (TGT, Financial), with an additional 1,022,437 shares, bringing the total to 2,839,156 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 56.28% increase in share count, with a total value of $313.93 million.

Complete Exits

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited 8 holdings in the third quarter of 2023. The firm sold all 779,777 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW, Financial), resulting in a -0.93% impact on the portfolio. Additionally, the firm liquidated all 1,059,496 shares of Phinia Inc (PHIN, Financial), causing a -0.15% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) also reduced positions in 89 stocks. The most significant changes include a reduction in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ, Financial) by 6,019,899 shares, resulting in a -89.69% decrease in shares and a -1% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $33.79 during the quarter and has returned 9.72% over the past 3 months and -2.48% year-to-date. The firm also reduced The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial) by 2,476,369 shares, resulting in a -88.14% reduction in shares and a -1% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $85.41 during the quarter and has returned -3.89% over the past 3 months and -4.53% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 167 stocks. The top holdings included 4.36% in American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial), 3.2% in ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial), 2.65% in NVR Inc (NVR, Financial), 2.46% in KKR & Co Inc (KKR, Financial), and 2.44% in Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 11 industries: Financial Services, Industrials, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclical, Technology, Energy, Consumer Defensive, Real Estate, Basic Materials, Communication Services, and Utilities.

1720139222846861312.png

guru-sectors%3F%26id%3D123?width=560&height=450&t=1698948047

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.