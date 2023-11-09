Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Reports Record Q3 2023 Results

Revenue up 32% to $8.2 billion, Operating Income up 22% to $619 million

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Summary
  • Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) reported a record third quarter for 2023 with revenue up 32% to $8.2 billion and operating income up 22% to $619 million.
  • The company sold 140 million tickets year-to-date for Live Nation shows, surpassing the full year 2022 total of 121 million.
  • Live Nation's sponsorship results are on pace for double-digit AOI growth this year.
  • The company's balance sheet and liquidity remain strong, with approximately 87% of debt at a fixed rate.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV, Financial) released its third-quarter earnings report, showcasing a record-breaking performance. The company's revenue increased by 32% to $8.2 billion in Q3, and by 36% to $16.9 billion year-to-date. Operating income also saw a significant rise, up 22% to $619 million in Q3, and up 35% to $1.1 billion year-to-date.

Financial Highlights

The company's Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) also saw a substantial increase, up 35% to $836 million in Q3, and up 33% to $1.7 billion year-to-date. The year-to-date operating cash flow stands at $762 million, with a free cash flow — adjusted of $1.3 billion, converting 72% of AOI. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased by 28% to $1.78 in Q3 and by 50% to $2.59 year-to-date.

Outlook for 2023 and 2024

Live Nation reported a record number of fans with 140 million tickets sold year-to-date for Live Nation shows this year, up 17% year-over-year and already surpassing the full year 2022 total of 121 million. The company expects a record Ticketmaster volume with 257 million fee-bearing tickets sold year-to-date, up 22% year-over-year. The company is on track to manage over 600 million tickets this year, including well over 300 million fee-bearing tickets.

Concerts and Ticketing Performance

The company reported a record quarter for Concerts with revenue up 32% to $7 billion and AOI up 21% to $341 million. The ticketing segment also saw a significant increase with revenue up 57% to $833 million and AOI up 94% to $316 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Live Nation's balance sheet and liquidity remain strong. Approximately 87% of the company's debt is at a fixed rate, with a weighted-average cost of debt of 4.8%. The year-to-date interest income of $175 million is up $128 million from the same period last year, rising significantly faster than interest expense.

Capital Expenditures and Future Expectations

The company's 2023 capital expenditures forecast is $450 million with two-thirds on revenue-generating projects. The year-to-date capital expenditures of $258 million is primarily in concerts, driven by on-site venue enhancements and the expansion of the company's venue portfolio. Live Nation expects the live entertainment industry to continue growing in 2024 and for years to come.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Live Nation Entertainment Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.