PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Up 5.2% YoY, Net Income Rises to $3.8 Million

Company's AEBITDA Margins Improve by 430bps Year-Over-Year

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) reported Q3 2023 revenue of $75.9 million, a 5.2% increase from $72.1 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company's net income for Q3 2023 was $3.8 million, up from $3.6 million in the same period last year.
  • AEBITDA for Q3 2023 was $13.5 million, a significant increase from $9.8 million in Q3 2022.
  • PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) had a net cash balance of $130 million as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS, Financial), a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The company reported a year-over-year increase in revenue, net income, and AEBITDA.

Financial Performance

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS, Financial) reported revenue of $75.9 million during the third quarter of 2023, a 5.2% increase from $72.1 million during the third quarter of 2022. The company's net income was $3.8 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $3.6 million during the third quarter of 2022. AEBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $13.5 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $9.8 million during the third quarter of 2022.

Andrew Pascal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, commented, “Year-over-year profitability and margins improved in the third quarter, continuing a trend we’ve seen since the second half of 2022. Compared to 3Q22, AEBITDA margins grew by 430 basis points in the quarter while total AEBITDA was up 39%."

Operational Highlights

The company's growth games, including Tetris, myVEGAS Bingo, MGM Slots Live, and the Brainium suite, performed well in the quarter. PLAYSTUDIOS is focused on expanding the Tetris universe and developing new Tetris titles. The company is also working on integrating the playAWARDS loyalty platform under the player-facing myVIP brand to improve monetization.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2023, PLAYSTUDIOS had a net cash balance of $130 million and full availability on its $81 million loan facility. The company did not repurchase any stock in the open market during the quarter. On November 1, 2023, the Board extended the share repurchase authorization through November 10, 2024, and increased the total amount authorized to $50 million, up from $30 million remaining under the previous authorization.

Outlook

The Company is increasing its 2023 AEBITDA guidance to $60 million from the previous range of $55 to $60 million. 2023 Revenue guidance is now $305 to $315 million, compared to the previous guidance of $305 to $325 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PLAYSTUDIOS Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.