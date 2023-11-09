On November 2, 2023, RPT Realty (RPT, Financial) released its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $7.9 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to a net income of $11.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.

Financial Highlights

The company's Operating Funds from Operations (FFO) per diluted share for Q3 2023 was $0.24. The same property net operating income (NOI) during the third quarter 2023 increased 2.6% compared to the same period in 2022, exceeding internal quarterly expectations.

Operational Highlights

RPT Realty signed 747,672 square feet in the third quarter 2023, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of leasing volume over 500,000 square feet. The company also grew the signed not commenced rent and recovery income balance to $13.1 million as of September 30, 2023, up from $9.3 million as of June 30, 2023. This represents an increase of over 8% above third quarter 2023 annualized NOI and increasing the total leased-to-occupied spread to 490 basis points.

Merger with Kimco Realty Corporation

During the quarter, the company entered into a definitive merger agreement under which RPT will be acquired by Kimco Realty Corporation ("Kimco") in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2 billion, including the assumption of debt and preferred stock. The transaction is expected to close in the beginning of 2024, subject to RPT shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.

Balance Sheet and Dividend

The company ended the third quarter 2023 with $4.6 million in consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $472.0 million of unused capacity on its $500.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. The Board of Trustees declared a regular cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable on December 21, 2023 for shareholders of record on December 7, 2023.

Looking Forward

In light of the Company's previously-announced proposed merger with Kimco Realty, the Company is not providing guidance and it is not affirming past guidance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from RPT Realty for further details.