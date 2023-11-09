AXT Inc (AXTI) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Declines Year-Over-Year, Net Loss Reported

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • AXT Inc (AXTI) reported Q3 2023 revenue of $17.4 million, a significant decrease from $35.2 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company reported a net loss of $5.8 million, compared to a net income of $5.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • AXT Inc (AXTI) continues to focus on cost savings and efficiency, aiming to return to profitability.
  • The company's subsidiary, Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd., is in the process of listing its shares in an initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market.
Article's Main Image

AXT Inc (AXTI, Financial), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The company reported a significant decrease in revenue and a net loss for the quarter.

Financial Performance

AXT Inc (AXTI, Financial) reported third-quarter revenue of $17.4 million, a significant decrease from $35.2 million in the same quarter of 2022. The company's gross profit for the quarter was $1.9 million, compared to $14.8 million in Q3 2022. The company's operating expenses for the quarter totaled $8.6 million, a decrease from $10.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The company reported a net loss of $5.8 million for the quarter, compared to a net income of $5.8 million in Q3 2022. The net loss per share was $0.14, compared to a net income per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year.

Management Commentary

“The demand environment in the third quarter of 2023 remained stable, and we were pleased to see some encouraging early signs of improvement in the data center market, resulting in modestly higher indium phosphide revenue quarter over quarter,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “While inventory rationalization may persist into the new year, we believe that the trends that have driven our revenue and customer expansion remain very much intact. Further, we have executed well in our development of larger diameter substrates that will pave the way for our opportunities in next-generation devices spanning data center, consumer, and other markets. As we navigate the near-term environment, we will continue to prioritize cost savings and efficiency, and are focused on accelerating our return to profitability.”

STAR Market Listing Update

AXT's subsidiary, Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd., has submitted its application to list its shares in an initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market. The application is currently under review and approval by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and other authorities.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges faced in Q3 2023, AXT Inc (AXTI, Financial) remains optimistic about its future prospects. The company is focused on cost savings and efficiency, with the aim of returning to profitability. It also continues to develop larger diameter substrates for next-generation devices, which it believes will drive future revenue and customer expansion.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AXT Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.