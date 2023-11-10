NextCure Inc (NXTC) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Company's R&D and G&A Expenses Decrease Year-Over-Year

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • NextCure Inc (NXTC) released its Q3 2023 financial results on November 2, 2023.
  • The company reported a net loss of $14.3 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to a net loss of $18.9 million, or $0.68 per share, in Q3 2022.
  • Research and development expenses decreased to $11 million from $13.5 million in the same period last year.
  • General and administrative expenses also decreased to $4.6 million from $5.7 million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

NextCure Inc (NXTC, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, released its third quarter 2023 financial results on November 2, 2023. The company is committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases.

Financial Highlights

NextCure reported a net loss of $14.3 million, or $0.51 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This is a decrease from the net loss of $18.9 million, or $0.68 per share, reported in the same period in 2022.

The company's operating expenses for the quarter included research and development costs of $11 million, down from $13.5 million in Q3 2022. General and administrative expenses also decreased to $4.6 million from $5.7 million in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of September 30, 2023, NextCure had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $118.2 million, compared to $159.9 million as of December 31, 2022. Total assets were $139.9 million, down from $184.2 million at the end of 2022. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities stood at $6.6 million, a decrease from $9.1 million at the end of 2022. Total stockholders' equity was $126.5 million, compared to $167.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Company's Outlook

NextCure's president and chief executive officer, Michael Richman, stated,

We plan to provide updates on our clinical programs, including the Phase 1b trial of NC410 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with solid tumors, the Phase 1b trial of NC762 targeting tumor types with high B7-H4 expression, and a Phase 1a operational update for NC525 treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) by the end of the year. Our cash position and mid-2025 runway will support advancement of our most promising programs."

The company's financial results reflect its commitment to managing expenses while advancing its clinical programs. The decrease in both research and development and general and administrative expenses year-over-year demonstrates the company's focus on cost efficiency. With a solid cash position, NextCure is well-positioned to continue its research and development efforts.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NextCure Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.