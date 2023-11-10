Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) Reports 14% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Despite a significant net loss, the company shows strong performance in adjusted EBITDA and net income

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) reported a 14% YoY increase in Q3 revenue, reaching $65.3 million.
  • The company experienced a net loss of $248.7 million, a significant increase from the $6.9 million loss in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA and net income showed positive growth, with EBITDA reaching $21.7 million and net income at $14.6 million.
  • DH expanded its enterprise client base by 10% YoY, ending the quarter with 555 enterprise customers.
Article's Main Image

Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH, Financial), a leading provider of healthcare commercial intelligence, released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on November 2, 2023. The company reported a 14% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $65.3 million. However, the net loss for the quarter was significant, amounting to $248.7 million, or 381% of revenue, compared to a loss of $6.9 million, or 12% of revenue in Q3 2022.

Financial Highlights

The company's adjusted net income was $14.6 million, showing an improvement from $8.8 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA also increased to $21.7 million, or 33% of revenue, compared to $16.4 million, or 29% of revenue in the same period last year. Cash flow from operations was $9.5 million in the quarter, or 15% of revenue, and unlevered free cash flow was $17.7 million, or 27% of revenue.

Robert Musslewhite, CEO of Definitive Healthcare, commented on the results,

Revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter were both above the high-end of our guidance ranges for the quarter. We were pleased with our increased adjusted EBITDA profitability in the quarter. We have been focused on becoming more efficient across all parts of the organization and it is nice to see that work yielding some measurable results."

Customer Growth and Innovation

In Q3, Definitive Healthcare expanded its enterprise client base by 10% year-over-year, ending the quarter with 555 enterprise customers. The company also made significant enhancements to its Atlas Dataset, including a 21% increase in the number of healthcare professionals in its database and a 120% increase in the number of pharmacy claims.

Business Outlook

For Q4 2023, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $65.5 – $66.5 million, an 8-10% increase year over year. Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $17.5 – $18.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $19 – $20 million.

Despite the significant net loss, Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH, Financial) shows promising growth in other areas. The company's focus on efficiency and strategic investments appears to be yielding positive results, as evidenced by the growth in adjusted EBITDA and net income. The increase in enterprise clients and enhancements to the Atlas Dataset also indicate potential for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Definitive Healthcare Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.