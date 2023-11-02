Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income of $45 Million, Total Debt Reduced to $4.1 Billion

SWN continues its disciplined approach of optimizing free cash flow generation and activity, with a focus on debt reduction and managing productive capacity.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) reported a net income of $45 million and an adjusted net income of $106 million for Q3 2023.
  • The company's total debt was reduced to $4.1 billion, down from $4.4 billion at the end of 2022.
  • SWN generated $477 million net cash provided by operating activities and $23 million free cash flow.
  • Total net production for the quarter was 425 Bcfe, including 4.0 Bcf per day of gas and 104 MBbls per day of liquids.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Southwestern Energy Co (SWN, Financial) announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net income of $45 million, an adjusted net income of $106 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $513 million. The net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $477 million, and the free cash flow was $23 million.

Financial Performance

For the third quarter of 2023, SWN recorded a net income of $45 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. Excluding one-time items, the adjusted net income was $106 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and the adjusted EBITDA was $513 million. The net cash provided by operating activities and net cash flow were both $477 million, and the free cash flow was $23 million.

As of September 30, 2023, the company's total debt stood at $4.1 billion, down from $4.4 billion at the end of 2022. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.6x. At the end of the quarter, the company had $388 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility and no outstanding letters of credit.

Operational Results

Total net production for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was 425 Bcfe, of which 86% was natural gas, 12% NGLs, and 2% oil. Capital investments totaled $454 million for the third quarter of 2023 with 24 wells drilled, 25 wells completed, and 23 wells placed to sales.

Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Southwestern expects fourth quarter production and price differentials to be within certain ranges. Additionally, the company updates full year oil differential guidance to $10 to $13 per barrel discount to WTI.

Southwestern Energy will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central to discuss third quarter 2023 results.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Southwestern Energy Co for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.