Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 2, 2023. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's financial performance, including key metrics such as net income, book value per share, and debt to total capitalization ratio.

Financial Performance and Key Metrics

The report includes a glossary of selected terms used by the company's management to evaluate performance against historical results and establish financial targets. These measures include adjusted book value per share, tangible book value per share, and debt to total capitalization ratio, among others.

HMN's management believes that these measures provide investors, financial analysts, rating agencies, and other financial statement users with a better understanding of the significant factors that comprise the company's periodic results of operations and how management evaluates the company's financial performance.

Performance Analysis

Some of these measures exclude net investment gains (losses), net unrealized investment gains (losses) on fixed maturity securities, and net reserve remeasurements attributable to discount rates, which can be significantly impacted by both discretionary and other economic factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends.

Additionally, some of these measures exclude goodwill and intangible asset impairments and intangible asset amortization. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by HMN's management.

Financial Tables and Details

The report also includes detailed financial tables and other pertinent details, such as catastrophe costs, core earnings (loss), net premiums written and contract deposits, and property & casualty operating statistics. These details provide a comprehensive overview of HMN's financial performance and position.

Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN, Financial) continues to provide transparent and comprehensive financial reports, enabling investors and potential investors to make informed decisions. The company's commitment to providing detailed financial information underscores its dedication to maintaining trust and confidence among its stakeholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Horace Mann Educators Corp for further details.