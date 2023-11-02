SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Up by 43%, Net Loss Narrows

Company's revenue reaches $232.7 million, net loss stands at $31.1 million

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Q1 2024 revenue of $232.7 million, up by 43% from Q1 2023
  • Net loss of $31.1 million, a decrease from $42.5 million in Q1 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(11.4) million, an improvement from $(27.5) million in Q1 2023
  • Reaffirms FY 2024 guidance with revenue expected to range between $1.05 billion and $1.2 billion
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, SelectQuote Inc (SLQT, Financial) released its earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a consolidated revenue of $232.7 million, marking a 43% increase from the $162.5 million reported in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The consolidated net loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $31.1 million, a decrease from the $42.5 million loss reported in the same period last year. The company's adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $(11.4) million, showing an improvement from $(27.5) million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Segment Highlights

The Senior segment reported a revenue of $89.9 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $(1.3) million. The Healthcare Services segment reported a revenue of $97.4 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million. The Life segment reported a revenue of $37.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million. The Auto & Home segment reported a revenue of $9.0 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million.

CEO Commentary

“SelectQuote generated strong results across each segment of the company. Financial results were ahead of our expectations for the seventh straight quarter, and our platform is exceptionally well prepared for this year’s Medicare Advantage selling season. Agent onboarding was ahead of plan, and similar to fiscal 2023, our sales force has a higher mix of tenured agents, which drove significant efficiency gains compared to flex agents in past seasons. In the early days of the annual enrollment period for Medicare Advantage, plan features are similar to last year, and our engagement with customers has been inline with expectations.” - CEO Tim Danker

Outlook

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT, Financial) reaffirmed its full-year 2024 financial guidance, expecting revenue to range between $1.05 billion and $1.2 billion, a net loss in the range of $50 million to $22 million, and an adjusted EBITDA in the range of $80 million to $105 million.

Conference Call

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT, Financial) will host a conference call with the investment community on November 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will also be webcasted live via the company's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SelectQuote Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.