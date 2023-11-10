Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops, FFO Increases

Operating income for Q3 2023 stands at $100.1 million, down from $191.7 million in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Net income available for common shareholders was $0.67 per diluted share in Q3 2023, down from $1.89 per diluted share in Q3 2022.
  • Funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share increased to $1.65 in Q3 2023, up from $1.59 in Q3 2022.
  • Portfolio occupancy stands at 92.3%, reflecting a negative impact of approximately 100 basis points due to the vacating of the final Bed Bath & Beyond leases.
  • 2023 earnings per diluted share guidance tightened and raised to $2.65 - $2.73, and 2023 FFO per diluted share guidance to $6.50 - $6.58.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The report shows a decrease in net income available for common shareholders, from $1.89 per diluted share in Q3 2022 to $0.67 per diluted share in Q3 2023. However, the company's funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share increased to $1.65 in Q3 2023, up from $1.59 in Q3 2022.

Financial Performance

Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $100.1 million, a significant decrease from $191.7 million in the same period in 2022. The net income available for common shareholders was $55.0 million, compared to $154.1 million in Q3 2022. Despite the decrease in net income, FRT's FFO for Q3 2023 was $135.3 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $129.3 million, or $1.59 per diluted share for the third quarter 2022.

Portfolio and Leasing Activity

Federal Realty's portfolio was 92.3% occupied as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 20 basis points year-over-year. The portfolio was 94.0% leased as of the same date. Both the occupied and leased metrics reflect a negative impact of approximately 100 basis points resulting from the vacating of the final Bed Bath & Beyond leases. The small shop leased rate was 90.7% as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 50 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 80 basis points year-over-year.

Dividends and Guidance

Federal Realty's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.09 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.36 per common share. The company has tightened and raised its 2023 earnings per diluted share guidance to $2.65 - $2.73 and 2023 FFO per diluted share guidance to $6.50 - $6.58.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges, Federal Realty remains focused on growing occupancy over the coming quarters. The company's CEO, Donald C. Wood, stated, "In the first nine months of 2023, we achieved a Federal Realty record by leasing over 1.6 million square feet of comparable space. Our business's strength lies in superior demographics, fueling active leasing at our premium retail destinations."

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Federal Realty Investment Trust for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.