Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Net loss narrows to $129.4 million from $142.3 million in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) reported a net loss of $129.4 million, or $1.35 per share, for Q3 2023, compared to a net loss of $142.3 million, or $1.52 per share, in Q3 2022.
  • The company's cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $554.7 million as of September 30, 2023.
  • Research and development expenses increased to $82.5 million, primarily due to increased spending for cardiac myosin inhibitor programs.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased to $40.1 million, primarily due to lower outside services spend.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net loss of $129.4 million, or $1.35 per share, compared to a net loss of $142.3 million, or $1.52 per share, for the same period in 2022. As of September 30, 2023, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $554.7 million.

Company Performance and Highlights

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial) made significant progress across its specialty cardiology franchise during the third quarter, with aficamten remaining its top priority. The company initiated enrollment in ACACIA-HCM, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in non-obstructive HCM. The company also shared longer-term data from FOREST-HCM, demonstrating sustained reductions in pressure gradients and cardiac biomarkers, as well as improved symptoms in patients with obstructive HCM.

Financial Overview

Revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $0.4 million and $5.9 million respectively, compared to $2.5 million and $92.6 million for the corresponding periods in 2022. Research and development expenses for the same periods increased to $82.5 million and $245.2 million respectively, primarily due to increased spending for the company's cardiac myosin inhibitor programs. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, decreased to $40.1 million from $48.2 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to lower outside services spend.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2023, Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial) had cash and short-term investments totaling $539.2 million, compared to $782.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The company's total assets amounted to $740.6 million, while total liabilities stood at $1.18 billion, resulting in a stockholders' deficit of $438.8 million.

Looking Ahead

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial) expects to announce topline results from its SEQUOIA-HCM trial in late December. The company will continue enrollment of MAPLE-HCM and ACACIA-HCM, and advance its go-to-market strategy for aficamten. The company also plans to continue pursuing potential approval for omecamtiv mecarbil in Europe.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cytokinetics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.