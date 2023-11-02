On November 2, 2023, Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF, Financial) released its third-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. The company reported a net income of $35 million, earnings per diluted share of $0.83, and a net income margin of 10.7%. Despite a 17.4% sequential decline in sales due to the United Auto Workers strike and a slower bicycle channel inventory destock, the company delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.2%.

Financial Performance

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $331.1 million, a decrease of 19.1% compared to net sales of $409.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This decrease reflects a $102.0 million or 58.6% decrease in Specialty Sports Group (“SSG”) net sales, partially offset by a $13.6 million or 12.4% and a $10.3 million or 8.2% increase in Powered Vehicles Group (“PVG”) and Aftermarket Applications Group (“AAG”) net sales, respectively.

Gross margin was 32.4% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a 110 basis point decrease from gross margin of 33.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by a shift in the company's product line mix and costs associated with keeping its skilled workforce as production slowed due to the UAW strike, offset by increased efficiencies at its North American facilities.

Acquisition of Marucci Sports

The company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Marucci Sports, LLC. The acquisition combines two high-performance cultures, industry-leading brands, and product portfolios that expand FOXF’s enthusiast offering. The purchase price for the transaction, which is subject to customary adjustments, is based on an enterprise value of $572.0 million and will be financed through an additional term loan under FOXF’s existing credit facility.

Share Repurchase Plan

FOXF also announced a share repurchase plan for up to $300 million of common stock. The primary objective of the plan is to manage the impact of dilution from future employee equity grants and to allow for opportunistic share repurchases.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects net sales in the range of $300 million to $340 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.75 to $1.00. For the fiscal year 2023, the company expects net sales at the low end of $1,430 million to $1,470 million, adjusted earnings per diluted share at the low end of the range of $4.20 to $4.45, and a full-year effective tax rate in the range of 15%.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fox Factory Holding Corp for further details.