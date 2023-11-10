Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Reports 20.1% Organic Growth in Q3 2023

KTOS's Q3 2023 Earnings Highlight Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Financial Performance

2 hours ago
Summary
  • KTOS reported Q3 2023 revenues of $274.6 million, reflecting a 20.1% organic growth over Q3 2022 revenues of $228.6 million.
  • The company's Q3 2023 revenues reflect a 22.0% organic revenue growth in the Kratos Government Solutions Segment and a 13.4% organic revenue growth in the Kratos Unmanned Systems Segment.
  • KTOS reported a Q3 2023 GAAP Net Loss of $1.6 million and a GAAP Net Loss per share of $0.01, compared to a GAAP Net Loss of $8.0 million and a GAAP Net Loss per share of $0.06 for Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.12 for Q3 2023, compared to $0.08 for Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported revenues of $274.6 million, reflecting a 20.1% organic growth over Q3 2022 revenues of $228.6 million. This growth was primarily driven by a 22.0% organic revenue growth in the Kratos Government Solutions Segment and a 13.4% organic revenue growth in the Kratos Unmanned Systems Segment.

Financial Performance

KTOS reported an operating income of $12.2 million and a net loss of $1.6 million for Q3 2023. The net loss includes a $4.6 million attributable to a non-controlling interest, which includes a charge of $4.2 million adjustment recorded to reflect the estimated increase in the value of the redeemable non-controlling interest to the estimated redemption amount by Kratos. Despite the net loss, the company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) improved to $0.12 for Q3 2023, compared to $0.08 for Q3 2022.

Revenue Growth

KTOS's Q3 2023 revenues of $274.6 million marked a significant increase from Q3 2022 revenues of $228.6 million, reflecting a 20.1% organic growth. This growth was primarily driven by a 22.0% organic revenue growth in the Kratos Government Solutions Segment (KGS) and a 13.4% organic revenue growth in the Kratos Unmanned Systems Segment (KUS).

Financial Tables

The company's Q3 2023 financial tables show a consolidated book to bill ratio of 1.0 to 1.0. The company's cash flow used from operations was $0.1 million, reflecting the working capital requirements associated with the 6.9% sequential revenue growth of $17.7 million from Q2 2023. The company's free cash flow used from operations was $14.3 million after funding of $14.2 million of capital expenditures.

Company's Performance Analysis

Despite the net loss, KTOS's Q3 2023 financial results show strong revenue growth and improved financial performance. The company's organic growth in the Kratos Government Solutions Segment and the Kratos Unmanned Systems Segment contributed significantly to the overall revenue growth. However, the company's net loss and cash flow used from operations indicate some financial challenges that the company needs to address to improve its profitability and cash flow.

Other Pertinent Details

KTOS's President and CEO, Eric DeMarco, stated that the company continues to successfully execute its strategy of making targeted investments and being first to market, which is reflected in their 20% Q3 organic growth rate. He also mentioned that the company's primary operational challenge remains the obtaining, retaining, and related escalating cost of qualified individuals, including those willing and able to obtain a National Security clearance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc for further details.

